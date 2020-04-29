Lindsay Lohan Gave Meghan And Harry Tips For Dealing With Paparazzi

Ever accustomed for dealing with paps over the years, Lindsay Lohan has dished her best advice to Meghan and Harry for dealing with them.

Appearing on Andy Cohen Live, the tabloid fixture offered a word of advice to the Sussexes, who recently settled into their new home in the gated Serra Retreat area of Malibu,

"I mean unless they own a different private beach, you can’t go to those beaches,” Lohan said of the celeb-packed shorelines, adding,, “You can’t even surf out far enough. It’s just really hard to do anything.”

While usually difficult to navigate the high-pap area undetected, the 33-year-old added that their timing may be an advantage.

"The timing right now, luckily, everyone is more at home," said Lohan. "But once that's over, just get drivers."

Meanwhile, in news that is, like, so fetch, Lilo also spilled that she's keen to shoot a Mean Girls 2 (no, that sequel doesn't count), with Tina Fey.

"I think there definitely is momentum towards it," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm actually trying to get on a call, hopefully in the next week or two, with [writer] Tina [Fey], and even [director] Mark Waters and Lacey [Chabert]. Because I'm close with the other cast, to just get us on a call... to see what everyone's thinking," she added.

"That would be my dream, to come back and film with a sequel to Mean Girls."

Image:Getty