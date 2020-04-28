Meryl Streep Drinking And Singing 'Ladies Who Lunch' Is A Huge Iso Mood

Twitter is obsessed with Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski getting boozy in their bathrobes.

Putting our plastic cups full of cheap wine to shame with their delicious-looking cocktails, the trio were living their best quarantine life as they paid a socially distant tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim on his 90th birthday.

And while the stars dressed comfortably for the occasion, they didn't skimp on the celebrations, with Streep shaking up a martini and swigging straight while Baranski drank red wine and McDonald sipped bourbon as they sang “Ladies Who Lunch” from the musical Company.

Fans were understandably thrown into frenzy over three Broadway icons casually throwing down a drink with friends over FaceTime while dressed in their bathrobes while in self isolation... just like us mere mortals.

"Good god -- quarantine was actually worth it. Perfection," one Twitter user declared.

Other celebs who performed in the virtual concert on Sunday included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, Jake Gyllenhaal and more.

Proceeds of the virtual show will reportedly benefit Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: Twitter.