Lea Michele's Glee-ful News: Expecting Her First Child With Husband Zandy Reich

In news that will surely have her singing from the rooftops, Glee star Lea Michele is expecting her first child.

A source close to the couple confirmed the happy new with People magazine on Tuesday, telling the mag Zandy and Lea have "always wanted to be parents".

The 33-year-old rose to stardom on the hit series Glee, with the pair first being romantically linked in 2017. Though Lea and Zandy -- the president of clothing company AYR -- had been friends for years, things turned romantic several years ago.

Zandy proposed to Lea in April 2018, which she announced to the world on Instagram with a pic of the enormous engagement ring and the caption, "Yes".

The pair recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, with Lea sharing a bit of a highlight reel of the stunning day on Instagram for her fans to see.

Though the news of her pregnancy has yet to be made "Insta-official", fans flocked to the comments of her latest post to congratulate her and Zandy on the happy news.

Lea starred in the Ryan Murphy hit series Glee as Rachel Berry, a role that was specifically written for her by the show's creator Ryan Murphy. Lea later went on to star in another Ryan Murphy series, Scream Queens and has continued to appear on TV as well as releasing several albums, most recently her holiday album Christmas in the City last October.

Featured image: Getty Images.