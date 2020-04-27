The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler Of 'Innapropriate Marital Conduct' Amid Divorce

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Tuesday.

They may have claimed to be walking away "with love and respect" from one another after they called time on their ten-year marriage, but Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler's divorce is already getting messy.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari To Divorce Jay Cutler Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Monday.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, former NFL player Cutler cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair's split, making “further cohabitation improper and impossible.”

He added that he has “always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker” of their children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 -- and would be seeking joint custody.

Cavallari, however, asked the court to dismiss his divorce complaint against her, saying she “denies that Husband is entitled to the divorce.”

She wrote in the filings: “Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in Complaint for Divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of husband.”

She also claimed he is “guilty of such inappropriate material conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

MasterChef went all out with an epic live cooking challenge on Monday night.

Last night’s MasterChef was more like a music festival than a cooking competition, with the Back To Win contestants finding out they’d be cooking live in front of hundreds of contestants.

Of course, this challenge was filmed pre-corona, but even without being in isolation for months we probably wouldn’t have been prepared for so many people chanting as Amina cooked up that delicious spatchcock on the hibachi.

After Tessa and Simon saved the Grey and Pink teams from last night's Pressure Test, the Aqua team had to compete against each other for the last safe spot.

Despite stiff competition (especially from Amina) it was Khanh who won the day with his rasam coral trout. We also learned the story behind Khanh’s ‘you are loved’ t-shirts and the LGBTQIA+ organisation that gave him a sense of belonging and community as a teen..

MasterChef READ MORE 'You Are Loved': The Story Behind The T-Shirts You've Seen Khanh Wearing On MasterChef It's easy to be distracted by the sartorial splendour this year on MasterChef between Melissa Leong's earrings and Jock Zonfrillo's tartan trousers.

Cameron Diaz has teased a return to acting six years after retreating from the public eye.

The star, who burst into the limelight in 1994 Jim Carrey flick The Mask, told makeup artist Gucci Westman in a recent chat that she wouldn't rule out making a return to the big screen.

"Look, I'm never going to say 'never,'," the 47-year-old said.

"I'm not a person who says 'never' about anything, clearly."

After marrying rocker Benji Madden in 2015 and welcoming their daughter Raddix in December 2019, the pair have since opted for a life away from the spotlight. Speaking in InStyle‘s special 25th anniversary issue, Diaz said of the change:

"I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago -- that’s a long time.".

“The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing.”

Parenting READ MORE 'I Don't See Anybody': Cameron Diaz Gives Rare Insight Into Self Isolation With Baby Raddix Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix into the world at the end of last year.

Good news for Star Wars fans! It's been announced that Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ two months early -- just in time for May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day.

Disney has revealed they're set to cram the streaming service with a whole bunch of Star Wars content in celebration of the yearly event.

Apparently, Disney had intended to adhere to a seven-month window between a film being in theatres to when it dropped on the streaming platform,, but the coronavirus pandemic has since changed that.

May the fourth be with you, indeed!

The Bold and the Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang has revealed she welcomed her second grandchild over the weekend.

The soap star's daughter, Zoe D’Andrea, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday April 25. The bundle of joy arriving earlier than expected, with Zoe suddenly going into labour as Katherine came to check on her.

“He is a happy, calm, and healthy baby the doctor said -- even though he came early,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Reign joins big sister, Zuma, who was born in May 2018.

You can catch Katherine Kelly Lang on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' weekdays from 4.30 pm on 10 -- or catch up via 10 play.

Image: Getty