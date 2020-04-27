Chernobyl Diaries Actor Dimitri Diatchenko Dead At 52

Dimitri Diatchenko, known for his roles on Chernobyl Diaries and Sons of Anarchy, has died aged 52 police confirmed.

Police were reportedly called by concerned co-workers and relatives after they had not heard from Diatchenko for several days.

According to a statement released by a representative, Diatchenko's death was not likely related to coronavirus. "It appeared to be either a heart attack or related to being shocked by 220v of electricity while on the job the week prior", the statement said.

Authorities are reportedly still investigating the electric shock incident and the nature of work Diatchenko was doing at the time.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari To Divorce Jay Cutler Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Monday.

Diatchenko was found at his home in Florida several days after a co-worker last heard from him when the actor said he still was not feeling well, according to the police report.

While authorities confirmed they do not believe there were signs of foul play, the investigation is still ongoing.

Diatchenko appeared in many series including Criminal Minds, How I Met Your Mother, Sons of Anarchy, 2 Broke Girls and was also a voice actor, lending his voice to shows like Family Guy and The Wild Thornberrys.

In 2015 Diatchenko made headlines after he pleaded no contest to animal cruelty after he cooked and ate an ex-girlfriend's pet rabbit. He was sentenced to 60 days community labor and 48 hours of counselling.

Featured image: Getty Images.