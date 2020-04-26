The Morning Tea: Kristen Cavallari To Divorce Jay Cutler

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Monday.

Kristen Cavallari of The Hills fame has announced she and former NFL player husband Jay Cutler are set to divorce after 10 years and three children together.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the reality TV personality shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her and Cutler.

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she continued. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Kristen had been open about struggles within her marriage on reality show Just Cavallari, where she detailed the pair's "ups and downs".

"Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great," she explained. "But actually, they're not. And that sucks. It sucks. That's the thing, though, with marriage... it's ups and downs."

She added, "But in two months we could be up here again... that's how we've always been, our whole relationship. It is what it is."

The Back To Win #Bandy bromance was over before it began, with Andy Allen’s best mate Ben Milbourne the third cook to be eliminated from the MasterChef kitchen.

Ben spoke to us about why having your best mate judge your food is definitely not a leg up in the competition.

“A lot of people had this perception that, because he knows me so well, Andy was going to go easy on me,” Ben told 10 daily, “I went in with a completely different frame of mind.”

The elimination challenge also introduced us to some of the judges’ loved ones, their favourite spots to eat in Melbourne, and Jock’s seriously industrial pasta machine.

Hollywood's cutest couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are it again, with Blake blessing her 28.6 million followers with a hilarious post of the Deadpool star wearing a slicked-back tiny ponytail.

"I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she joked of the interesting quarantine hairstyle.

Clapping back in usual fashion, Reynolds reposted the image to his own Instagram stories adding the caption: “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…”.

The cheeky jab refers to the fact that the pair she three children together; daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third daughter they haven’t yet officially introduced to the world.

Katie Price has opened up about being held at gunpoint during a carjacking incident while in South Africa with her children in April 2018.

The 41-year-old former glamour model said she thought she was “going to die” during the ordeal in an interview with reality show SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins this week.

Speaking to The Sun, she also revealed she was groped during the incident, that also involved her kids Junior, 14, and 12-year-old Princess - who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre. She later went to rehab to deal with PTSD from the event.

“The reason I went there was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted,” she said.

“It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an Adidas hoody was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below.”

She had previously said of the terrifying assault:

“We'd just got out of the car to have a wee -- all of us,” she told OK! magazine in June 2018. “Six guys pulled up with their guns and said ‘We're going to shoot and kill you’.

“I said [to the hijackers] 'You've got to kill me, you're not getting to my kids.'

“I thought I was going to die.”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

