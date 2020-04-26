Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

After tying the knot last year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reportedly have a baby on the way.

The news that Katherine is pregnant with the couple's first child was confirmed to People magazine by "multiple sources".

The new member of their family will be Katherine's first child and Chris' second -- the Guardians of the Galaxy actor shares seven-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, whom he was married to for eight years.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got hitched in Montecito, California last year after dating for seven months and have often spoken publicly about their desire to have children together.

Pratt told E!’s In the Room that Katherine has already been a "great" stepmother to Jack and a positive influence on his life, personally.

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," Pratt said.

"My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great stepmom. She's, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits."

Katherine's "great parents" are, of course, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger who will become grandparents for the first time when baby Schwarzenegger-Pratt is born.

Arnie has previously responded to questions about being a grandfather, telling Extra: “I don't push it because I know it's going to happen eventually. It's up to Chris and her when they want to do that. So I'm looking forward it to, yes.”

And we're looking forward to some Kindergarten Cop style shenanigans when that baby's old enough to cause that kind of mischief.

Main Image: Instagram.