Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire, Says He Has Even More Money But Forbes Can't Count

Forbes magazine has officially classified Kanye West a billionaire, after his team provided requested financial documents for proof.

The rapper and entrepreneur is worth almost $2 billion dollars, according to a report on Saturday by Forbes magazine.

Thanks to the success of his Yeezy sneakers, West's empire is estimated at almost $500 million more than sister-in-law and fellow billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

Forbes noted how West, 42, was unhappy with their research and findings, and how he believes his net worth more than $5 billion dollars.

“It’s not a billion,” West said in a text message to the magazine. “It’s $3.3 billion (USD), since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” That amounts to more than $5 billion in Australian dollars.

"We tend to look at self-appraisals somewhat skeptically," wrote the article's author, senior editor Zack O'Malley-Greenburg, in response.

Earlier this month Kylie Jenner, 22, was named the youngest 'self-made' billionaire for the second year in a row, after selling off 51 percent of her beauty brand.

When that annual billionaires list by the magazine appeared, O'Malley-Greenburg claims West wasn't pleased his name was missing.

"You know what you’re doing," the editor claims West texted. "You're toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

West also allegedly texted that Forbes was "purposely a part of a group of media" unwilling to give him the credit he was asking for because of his race.

The rapper and entrepreneur has complete ownership of Yeezy, which is "functionally tied" to Adidas. The sneakers are the cornerstone of the empire, with apparel significantly lagging behind in sales.

West's team reportedly provided financial statements to the magazine showing he has over $26 million in cash, around $55 million in stocks, $127 million in “buildings and improvements” and almost $33 million in land assets.

The money in buildings and land comes mainly from homes shared with wife Kim Kardashian West, and their children North West, six, Saint West, four, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 11 months.

