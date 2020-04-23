The Morning Tea: Tom Hanks Reaches Out To A Bullied Aussie Kid, The Offspring Cover A Joe Exotic Track And More

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Friday.

Tom Hanks has again proved his reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood after he reached out to an Aussie kid who said he had been bullied over his name.

Corona De Vries, an 8-year-old from the Gold Coast, had previously contacted Hanks after learning that he and his wife, Rita, had remained in quarantine in the area after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," De Vries wrote to the star. "Are you OK?"

De Vries went on to say that he loved his own name -- but that peers had teased him over it, making him "sad and angry".

Replying with a letter written on his Corona-brand typewriter, the actor replied: "Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!"

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," he continued, "I thought this typewriter would suit you.

"Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back," he said, adding, : "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

Last night’s immunity challenge on MasterChef: Back To Win was a toughie -- with the contestants having to take a risk on one of the judges’ mystery cloches.

After picking either Mel, Jock or Andy, the cooks had five minutes to correctly identify the 24 ingredients in their chosen dishes. Sarah Tiong was the big winner of the day, safe from Sunday’s elimination after picking Mel’s beef rendang pie and then creating her own lemongrass coriander beef with coconut sambal and tomatoes.

We were also treated to the first masterclass of the season, with plenty of tips and tricks from Jock and Andy, and a lesson on the art of egg noodles from restaurant Stanley’s Louis Tikaram. And we found out how Louis gave his mate Poh the nickname ‘Train Tracks’ back when they first met.

The Offspring are the latest stars to jump on the Tiger King bandwagon, with the '90s rockers dropping a cover of Joe Exotic's now-infamous track "Here Kitty Kitty".

The country tune became famous for it's lyrics in which Joe incessantly accuses his nemesis, Carole Baskin, of murdering her husband who went missing in the '90s.

“Like many of you, we are going a little stir crazy these days and we wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too,” the Offspring said in a statement.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” they added. “In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video.”

The Rolling Stones have dropped their first new single in eight years, called "Living In A Ghost Town."

Speaking to Apple Music, Sir Mick Jagger revealed the track had been written "in 10 minutes" during a jam session last February, however, they "finished in lockdown" .

"We thought would resonate through the times we're living in," he told host Zane Lowe.

"It wasn't written for now but it was written about being in a place which was full of life, and then now that's all bereft of life, so to speak," he added.

"And when I went back to what I'd written originally lyrically, it was all full of plague terms and things like that.

"Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it. But I said, 'Well I've got to rewrite it - some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark'."

Keith Richards added that the song had been completed "via satellite" before being released on Thursday, saying: "It's sort of eerie when suddenly it's coming to life," he said. "We sort of did it from outer space. But I actually liked the way it turned out."

Image: Getty