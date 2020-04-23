Richard Gere, 70, 'Secretly Welcomes' Second Child With Alejandra Silva

The star of Pretty Woman has welcomed his second child with Spanish activist Alejandra Silva.

Gere, who turned 70 last August, and his 37-year-old wife only announced the news of their second child in November last year. It was revealed in the most recent issue of Hola! that the pair had welcomed a son.

The pair welcomed their first son, Alexander in February last year.

Gere and Silva both have children from former marriages, Gere sharing 20-year-old son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell while Silva has a 7-year-old son with her ex-husband.

Morning Tea READ MORE The Morning Tea: Sam Neill Does 'Uptown Funk' On Ukelele, Shirley Knight Dies At 83, Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute And More Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Thursday.

Gere and Silva met in 2014 while she was managing a hotel in Italy. Gere had apparently been a family friend when Silva was younger. Gere is said to have sent flowers to Silva every day until she agreed to go on a date with him.

The pair married in April 2018, at the time Gere said he was the "happiest man in the universe".

"I'm married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook -- and who makes the best salads in the world!"

Gere and SIlva are reportedly spending time with their newborn son at their Pound Ridge ranch just outside New York, which is also where they held their wedding ceremony.

Though Gere is best-known for his big screen appearances in films like American Gigolo and An Officer and a Gentleman, he has recently made his debut in a major TV role in the BBC series MotherFatherSon.

Featured image: Getty images.