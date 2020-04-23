Reality Star Apologises After Claiming Coronavirus Is 'God's Way Of Thinning The Herd'

Real Housewives star Kelly Dodd has faced severe backlash after posting her controversial thoughts on the pandemic on social media.

Dodd, who currently appears on Real Housewives of Orange County, posted an image of a plane on Instagram. Followers criticised the 44-year-old for continuing to fly while many have been making sure to isolate at their homes.

"If it's dangerous why are the airlines still flying?" Dodd fired back to one comment, responding to another by saying, "Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?

Celebrity READ MORE Vanessa Hudgens Receives Backlash Over Coronavirus Comments Vanessa Hudgens is in hot water after making "insensitive" comments about the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It's God's way of thinning the herd," Dodd continued.

Though the comments were eventually deleted, screenshots were taken before they were removed completely.

After the screenshots began to circulate, Dodd faced more backlash and issued an apology via her Instagram story.

"When I wrote that it’s ‘God’s way of thinning the herd’ that’s not what I meant," Dodd said in the video.

"What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way? I’m not God, I’m not insensitive, I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody.

Coronavirus READ MORE 'Millennial A**holes': Hilary Duff's Blunt Message About Coronavirus Hilary Duff and other stars have taken to social media to reiterate the importance of self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak.

Celebrity READ MORE Pete Evans Slammed For Promoting $15,000 Light Machine He Says Can 'Treat' Coronavirus While appearing in an Instagram Live video, the My Kitchen Rules host promoted a device he claimed could 'treat' COVID-19.

"That’s not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, okay? I’m sorry."

Dodd continued her apology, labelling her choice of words as "ridiculous and so stupid".

After arriving in California from New York, Dodd was tested for the virus. The reality star posted a video of the 'painful' testing later claiming her ex-husband "demanded" she get tested. Dodd's coronavirus antibody test came back negative.

The RHOC star isn't the only one in hot water for their opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in the deaths of over 180,000 people worldwide.

Model Elyse Knowles called the virus a "gift" this week, listing the environmental impacts of social distancing and isolation.

"Mother Nature has proven to us all that by minimising the collective human footprint, our world can take a breath and re-set," Knowles said in an interview with A Conscious Collection.

Featured image: Getty Images / Instagram.