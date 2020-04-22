No word on whether his palms were sweaty.

Following last week's announcement declaring he's reached an impressive 12 years of sobriety, Eminem-- real name Marshall Mathers -- is giving back to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Showing his appreciation for Detroit's frontline workers on Tuesday, the 47-year-old had 400 meals sent between two hospitals through his Marshall Mathers Foundation, though they weren't just any old meal.

A reference to his 2002 hit "Lose Yourself", the rapper has provided cups of "Mom's Spaghetti" to healthcare workers, with recipients already posting snaps to social media.

For the uninformed, "Mom's spaghetti" refers to Eminem's famous bar from the soundtrack to the film 8 Mile in which he raps: "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, there's vomit on his sweater already, Moms' spaghetti."

Henry Ford Health System posted a picture of the delicious gifts to their official Instagram page, with each cup branded with a message that said "Thank you frontline caregivers" and a "Mom's Spaghetti" logo.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem," the post read. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!"

It's not the first time Em has made a cheeky reference to the fan-favourite lyric. The rapper actually launched a pop-up restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti that served that served the Italian dish at Coachella in 2018.

