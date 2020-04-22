The Morning Tea: Sam Neill Does 'Uptown Funk' On Ukelele, Shirley Knight Dies At 83, Post Malone's Nirvana Tribute And More

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Thursday.

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill has been using his time in entertainment to gift fans with ukelele renditions of Radiohead, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Randy Newman.

His latest ukelele cover to drop on the star's Twitter timeline is the Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson hit “Uptown Funk,” with Neill telling fans: “Some songs just get you straight in the heart... this is my version, I’ll try not to cry.”

It's just one of Neill's various "isolation series," with others including Cooking with Sam -- in which viewers have already been shown how to cook beef bourguignon, tarte tatin, and duck a l’orange -- and Cinema Quarantino with fellow actor David Wenhan.

Veteran actress Shirley Knight has died at the age of 83 from natural causes.

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning star was best known for her performances in 1960’s The Dark at the Top of the Stairs and 1962’s Sweet Bird of Youth.

Posting to Facebook, Knight's daughter Kaitlin Hopkins posted to Facebook:

“Early this morning April 22nd you passed away, and your sweet soul. left us for a better place. I was at your side and you went peacefully. To me, you were ‘just mom’, to some you were ‘Miss Knight’, ‘Miss Shirley’, ‘Mama Shirley’ (to my students), ‘Shirl the Girl’ (to your friends), and ‘Shirley Knight’ to your fans.”

There was plenty of ~mystery~ last night on MasterChef as Melissa Leong revealed her first ever Mystery Box for the Back To Win contestants.

The selection produced plenty of culinary excellence -- from a chicken feet caramel to a King George whiting stuffed taro croquette and a chance for Brendan to show off his wonton making skills.

Plus, we got to see the joy that a cherry pitter brought Hayden Quinn, and we learnt an important lesson about appreciating the simple pleasures in life.

Post Malone has announced he'll be live streaming a Nirvana tribute set this Friday, April 24.

The performance kicks off from 8 am AEST on Saturday April 25 on Malone’s YouTube page, with the the singer hoping to raise money for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.

Whitney Houston’s life story is set to be the subject of a new biopic produced by Clive Davis and directed by Stella Maghie, titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said in a statement.

“I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Houston had previously been the subject of a 2018 documentary and an unauthorised Lifetime biopic in 2015.

The Bold and the Beautiful has taken us on many twists and even more turns, and with all this extra time on our hands, there's no better time to revisit all the wildest moments of the long-running soap.

Starting next Wednesday, 29 April at 4.30pm, the top 10 weddings, fashion shows, Australian and location episodes and cat fights in The Bold and the Beautiful’s 33-year history will be on display for your viewing pleasure on 10 and 10 play.

The stroll down memory lane will include picturesque fashion shows from Portofino and Lake Como, Stephanie and Brooke’s iconic Big Bear smack down, Liam and Steffy’s Australian wedding, and all the best and bizarre bits in between.

Doc Antle, one of several stars of the Netflix hit Tiger King, has claimed he sleeps with a rifle under his bed after receiving up to 50 death threats a day.

Following the massive popularity of the docuseries that follows Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, Doc Antle has revealed he is now being threatened by animal activists.

Speaking to The Mirror, Doc said: “My life is threatened every day, one to 50 times. People say they want to kill me, they are going to kill me, they’re going to get me."

“I’m a professional cowboy. I grew up with a six-gun on my hip when I was 10 years old.”

