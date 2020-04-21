The Morning Tea: A Masterchef Favourite Eliminated, Ansel Elgort Strips Off For His Dad, Eminem Is 12 Years Sober And More

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Wednesday.

Courtney Roulston is the second contestant to exit MasterChef: Back To Win.

The Farm To Fork host, Sydney Swans chef and all-round legend Courtney Roulston has left the MasterChef kitchen after an insanely technical Pressure Test that, for the first time, involved two rounds of cooking.

Courtney bravely tackled five of Jock Zonfrillo’s recipes from his Orana restaurant menu -- including a pickled kohlrabi salad, scarlet prawns, a Bunya nut chawanmushi, damper with lamb fat butter and some tasty looking riberry crumpets with honey.

Courtney soldiered through the cook, using plenty of new gadgets for the first time, but at the end of the day, she told 10 daily the techniques just aren’t part of her repertoire. "Can you imagine siphon-gunning a lasagna for Buddy Franklin?" she joked. Definitely not! You can check out the full interview with Courtney below.

Eminem has celebrated 12 years of sobriety in a post to social media.

The rapper -- real name Marshall Mathers -- took to Twitter to share the impressive achievement, writing:: "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

The 47-year-old has long been open about his battle with addiction over the years, once revealing he would take up to 30 Vicodin a day as well as "anywhere from 40 to 60 Valium".

In the Netflix documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs, Eminem said: "I don't know at what point exactly it started to be a problem. I just remember liking it more and more."

He added: "People tried to tell me that I had a problem. I would say, 'Get that f***ing person outta here.' I'm not out there shooting heroin. I'm not out there f***ing putting coke up my nose. I'm not smoking crack."

In 2007, after overdosing on methadone, the Lose Yourself rapper knew he had hit rock bottom.

Speaking to MTV about the experience, he said: "The doctors told me I'd done the equivalent of four bags of heroin... Had I got to the hospital about two hours later, I would have died."

He added: "My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything.

"They were gonna have to put me on dialysis. They didn't think I was gonna make it. My bottom was gonna be death."

Congratulations are in order for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, who have welcomed their first child together.

The newlyweds -- who tied the knot in December -- welcome a baby girl, with the pair's rep confirming to PEOPLE:

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” she said.

Prior to the bub's birth, Turner-Smith spoke of her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood in a post to Instagram, while showing off her baby bump while posing nude.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” she wrote. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

Ansel Elgort has stripped off for a frontline fundraiser photoshoot.

The 26-year-old actor got nude for a shower shoot taken by none other than his photographer father, Arthur Elgort.

“OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” he joked with the caption, which linked to a GoFundMe page to raise money to feed Brooklyn area frontline workers amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“Local Eats for Brooklyn’s Frontline Fighters in Brookdale Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital, Cumberland Health Center, Gotham Health Clinic East NY, Interfaith Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital (almost Bk – they snuck in!), Woodhull Medical Center and Brooklyn FDNY EMS Battalions 31, 32, 35, 38, 39, 40, 44, 57, 58 & 59,” the fundraiser read.

The fundraiser currently has seen over $200,000 in donations.

Image: Getty/Instagram