'Suffocated By The Work': Why Chris Hemsworth Traded Hollywood For Byron Bay

Despite being one of the world's biggest movie stars, Chris Hemsworth packed his family up and moved back home to Australia in 2015.

Since then he and wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids India, 7, and 6-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan, have made their home in Byron Bay.

Recently the Hemsworth numbers were bolstered when Chris' younger brother Liam also made the decision to move to Byron following his divorce with Miley Cyrus late last year.

Speaking to The SundayTelegraph, Chris explained that he felt "suffocated by the work" when he was living in Hollywood.

"Every conversation that you're having and every billboard you're seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry," the 36-year-old actor said. "You lose perspective."

The laid-back Byron lifestyle suits Chris and his family perfectly as he admitted he loves not having any connections to the industry while at home.

"There’s not a single person that I interact with, or close friends of mine, that are really in the industry and so that’s hugely refreshing. It's great for my kids and wife."

Chris had a massive few years with his involvement in the Marvel cinematic universe seeing him starring -- or making a cameo -- in one MCU every year since 2015 -- on top of that he also appeared in films like Men In Black: International and Bad Times at the El Royale.

"I just want to stop for a while. I need to be home for a minute. Just enjoy it," Chris said adding, "it all flies by."

His latest film, Extraction, hits Netflix later this month but the Thor star previously said he's currently living his "dream scenario" by being able to appreciate life and be at home with his kids.

Hemsworth has also been focusing on building his health and fitness app Centr, which he offered for extended free periods when self-isolating was widely introduced.

Featured image: Instagram.