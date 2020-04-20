The Morning Tea: Playboy Playmate Dead At 33, Why You Won't See Eva Mendes Post About Her Kids and More

Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Tuesday,

Demi Lovato has opened up in a new interview saying she believes "the whole world wants to pit women against each other".

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Lovato spoke out on her “supportive” friendship with Ariana Grande, saying: "I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it's hard to find."

The singer went on to say: "Two women who are in a competitive industry—the whole world seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be so easy to do that."

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has died at the age of 33, it has been revealed.

According to TMZ, "Ashley was found unresponsive Friday after a friend called the Austin Police Department for a wellness check after Ashley went radio silent."

Ashley's family reportedly told TMZ that the star had been "struggling with substance abuse... and battled alcohol abuse".

The model's death comes after a string of run-ins with the law for Mattingly, who was charged with DUI back in 2016 after allegedly plowing her golf cart into four parked cars while she was inebriated.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have called a truce in the name of charity.

The pair, who met while working together on 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, revealed they would be attempting to "be nice" to each other for The All In Challenge, which auctions experiences to raise funds to feed the elderly, children and front-line workers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The two revealed in a video that they will work a lemonade stand together for the child of the randomly chosen bidder, which Jackman nominated NFL star Drew Brees, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann to join the challenge.

Reynolds nominated retired astronaut Chris Hadfield and soccer star Ashley Lawrence.

Green Acres star Tom Lester has died at 81. According to his family, the star died on Monday from complications from Parkinson's disease in his Nashville home with fiancee and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters.

While the star is best known for his work on the series, he's also appeared in Petticoat Junction and The Beverly Hillbillies as well. He was believed to be the last surviving cast member of Green Acres.

Following his role as friendly farmhand Eb Dawson, Lester appeared in Benji (1974) and Gordy (1994) and on episodes of Marcus Welby, M.D. and Little House on the Prairie.

Eva Mendes has opened up about her decision not to share photos of the young daughters she shares with Ryan Gosling; Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, on social media.

"My man and my kids are private," Mendes said last month. "That's important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

Mendes first began dating fellow actor Gosling in 2011 after the pair starred in "The Place Beyond the Pines" together.

The Backstreet Boys have thanked fans for their support ahead of the group celebrating their 27th anniversary together.

“Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys,” the band’s official Instagram account shared. “On Apr 20, 1993, we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group.”

“We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us,” their note continued, referencing their fans.

“We hoped you’d hear our music. Then you came…a dozen …a hundred…thousands…millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. You were our little dream and now you are all our reality. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what’s ahead…As long as there’ll be music… 🖤”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this year, AJ McLean spoke out about the “undeniable” bond all five members have with one another, describing the group as their collective “first marriage.”

“We’ve had our fights, believe me but there’s a certain bond that’s just undeniable with us and literally, this is our first marriage. Before any of our real marriages” he said.

