Hugh Jackman dropped in (virtually) to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday ahead of the release of his new movie Bad Education.

Briefly joined by Jackman's wife of 24 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, Fallon asked the couple how their relationship first began -- and it randomly involves Rolling Stone frontman, Mick Jagger.

"So the first night, we started our relationship... where our relationship kicked off, I was having a dinner party. We were working together on a TV series and I had a dinner party with Deb and 12 others," Jackman explained.

“Deb got a phone call halfway through dinner. We're in Melbourne, Australia, and the phone rings and Deb picks it up and everyone goes quiet.

“This is ... we're talking '94, mobile phones were new. So everyone goes quiet and Deb's talking, and she's like ‘Who? Hang on a sec,’ and then she says '’Mick Jagger's in a limo outside your house, and wants to go and party with me.’”

Deborra-Lee added "My girlfriend wanted me to come party with Mick Jagger."

Expecting his now-wife to join the rocker and her friend, Jackman said, “She goes, ‘You can tell Mick I'm having dinner with Hugh Jackman.'

“I went, ‘Whoa’. Part of me was thrilled, and part of me was like ‘You should have gone’.”

It seems like it was the right choice, as the pair tied the knot in 1996 and share two adopted children together, Oscar, 19, and daughter Ava, 14.

Deborra-Lee is also set to head to Ramsay Street later this year to direct a storyline which will see two Neighbours characters also undertake the adoption process.

Image: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon