Here's what's trending in the world of entertainment this Monday

Broadway star Nick Codero was been forced to have his right leg amputated on Saturday due to coronavirus complications, his wife Amanda Kloots revealed.

On Sunday, Kloots shared a video of the pair's first dance from their wedding night. In the caption, Kloots vowed that the couple would dance together again. “Part of our wedding dance ❤️ that our friends @swaywithmeny choreographed for us. I love dancing with you @nickcordero1and we WILL dance again!” she wrote.

Cordero had entered the ICU on March 31 after “having a hard time breathing” after being diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for COVID-19 twice before a third test came back positive.

Katie Holmes has celebrated daughter Suri’s 14th birthday with a series of sweet posts to Instagram on Saturday.

Captioning a photo of a homemade banner, Holmes wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!”. Another snap showed the teen wearing a flower crown made out of roses around her head, captioned: “Birthday vibes 💕💕,”

“I am so blessed to be your mom,” Holmes added in a post added. “May this year be incredible! 💕💕💕💕.”

Holmes shares Suri with ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Could we see a return of Mean Girls queen bee Regina George? It's possible -- according to actress Rachel McAdams.

Speaking on the “Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon” on Saturday, the star of the iconic teen flick discussed the films continued success over 15 years, with McAdams saying:

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” adding that the idea has only been discussed “in joking…not quite seriously.”

She may be Australia's sweetheart, but newlywed Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are copping backlash after it was revealed their wedding special would not be aired in Australia until July.

The special event aired on Animal Planet in the US over the weekend, with Aussies taking to Twitter to voice their disappointment over having to wait, despite the wedding taking place at Australia Zoo on March 25.

The episode is set to air in various countries throughout May, however Australia will be the last to catch the televised nuptials when it lands here July 18.

Tom Hanks has opened up about the coronavirus symptoms he and wife Rita Wilson suffered in an interview with The National Defense Radio Show.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he said of their recovery in Australia. “She had a much higher fever and she had some other symptoms. She lost her sense of taste and smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for the better part of three weeks.”

He added, “She was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.”

Speaking of the severe fatigue he suffered while battling the virus, Hanks continued:

“Whoever it was, doctor, nurse, would come into our air pressurized room, our isolation rooms. She said, ‘How are you feeling?’ and I said, ‘I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn’t even get halfway through,’ ” he recalled, adding that he was “wiped” after 12 minutes into a 30-min exercise.

“And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being,” he joked. “And she said, ‘You have COVID-19.’"

The actor added the pair "have been isolated ever since".

Piers Morgan has apologised to Lady Gaga following last night’s One World: #TogetherAtHome concert, after he originally slammed the WHO for working with her.

The global fundraising concert saw a slew of artists such as the Rolling Stones, Celine Dion, Elton John and more perform live from their homes as it was broadcast all over the world in order to raise much-needed funds amid the coronavirus epidemic.

On April 6, after hearing Lady Gaga would be a special guest at the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 press conference, he tweeted: "Why? Has she found a cure? Otherwise, we don't need a bloody singer there."

Upon seeing the huge success of the show, the GMB host issued an apology to Lady Gaga.

On Twitter, he said: "I owe you an apology @ladygaga - this was a great initiative that raised a fortune, entertained people, & will help save lives. It was also a perfect illustration of a major star using their profile properly in this crisis. Congrats and sorry for originally questioning it."

Image: Getty