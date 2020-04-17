Snoop Dogg Teams Up With Aussie Wine Label To Create New 'Snoop Cali Red'

American rapper Snoop Dogg is teaming up with Australian wine label 19 crimes to create his very own vino called Snoop Cali Red.

The wine is expected to hit US shelves later this year. The 19 Crimes label has reportedly already proved quite popular, and forms part of a 'multi-year' partnership between the artist and the company.

In a statement, Snoop said he had been a fan of the brand for some time.

“I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans,” he said.

“It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!”

19 Crimes is a subsidiary label of one of Australia's biggest wine companies -- Treasury Wine Estates -- which also holds a number of other popular labels, including Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Lindeman's and Yellowglen.

The company's Marketing Vice President, Americas, John Wardley said Snoop "embodied the spirit of 19 crimes" and was a perfect partner for the label.

"Rule breaking, culture creating and overcoming adversity," Wardley said.

"We are truly excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him to the 19 Crimes family.”

Established in 2012, the 19 Crimes label is inspired by 18th and 19th century convicts who were brought to Australia.

The bottles feature the faces of some of these men, and uses an augmented reality app to share their stories.

"In 18th-century Britain, criminals guilty of at least one of the 19 crimes were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death," Treasury Wine said of the label on its website.

Snoop Cali Red will be a blend of 65 percent Petite Syrah, 30 percent Zinfandel, and five percent Merlot.

It's not the first time Snoop has moved away from music-related projects. In 2018 he released his first cook book: From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.