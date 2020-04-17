Hugh Jackman Says He's OK With Marvel Casting Someone Else As Wolverine

For almost two decades Hugh Jackman played the X-Men's gruff Wolverine, owing his breakthrough into Hollywood to the 2000 feature.

Though he had an established stage career, it wasn't until X-Men that Jackman became a household name and spawned a trilogy of standalone films within the X-Men cinematic universe.

In 2017, Jackman wrapped up his time as Wolverine with Logan, saying in an interview in 2015 that it "felt like it was the right time" to hang up his super-suit.

In an interview with The Daily Beast Jackman reflected on the rumours that -- following Disney's acquisition of Fox -- the X-Men could soon be officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If even years ago that had happened I'd be like, 'Oh yeah!' but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party—not just for me, but for the character," Jackman said, adding, "Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to."

Jackman also admitted that when he was auditioning more than 20 years ago, he never even expected to get the role which had originally been offered to Russell Crowe but he turned it down.

"That’s the second role I’ve gotten that Russell’s turned down. He’s been very good to me, Russ," Jackman joked -- referring to his role in Baz Luhrmann's Australia.

Jackman originally auditioned for Wolverine nine months before he secured the role, admitting he only went to his final screen test because his agent assured him the head of the studio would see the tape.

"That's why I thought I was doing it! I never thought I was getting the part. I had no idea it was going to happen."

Featured image: Getty Images.