Michael Bublé's Wife Defends Him After Fans Slam 'Abusive Video'

Luisana Lopilato has defended her husband after fans claimed he acted aggressively toward her in a video.

Bublé and Lopilato have been posting Instagram Live videos together, and in one from the weekend, Lopilato appears to talk over the singer before he forcefully elbows her in the side, then pulls her close.

A fan posted the video claiming that they believed the action was 'a man being abusive with his wife'.

Following the backlash, Lopilato posted an image of text in Spanish with a caption translated via Hola! that said, "I want everyone to know that I have no doubt who my husband is and I would choose him again a million times over".

"[I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [Instagram] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family," the caption reads.

In a separate Instagram Live video, Lopilato also spoke directly to concerned fans saying, "I've seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful, thank you for worrying".

Agreeing that issues of domestic violence should not be minimised, Lopilato again wanted to reassure fans that she is "lucky not to suffer".

"But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it," she added.

"I just want to thank you all for joining us today and for how loved you make us feel," she said.

According to Page Six, a representative for Bublé declined to comment on the video specifically but did say, "Anyone who watches them on Facebook live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love."

Bublé married the Argentinian actor and model in 2011 after appearing in his music video "Haven't Met You Yet" in 2009. The pair now share three children together, Noah, 6, Elias, 4 and Vida, 1.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

