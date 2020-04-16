'I've Never Done Any Of This This Before': Johnny Depp Joins Instagram And Gains Over 1 Million Followers In Hours

Johnny Depp has officially kicked off his Instagram account with a cover of John Lennon's "Isolate".

Already boasting an impressive 1.2 million followers, Johnny Depp gave fans a pleasant surprise when he appeared on the photo-sharing platform, sharing an image of him in what appeared to be some sort of candle-littered man cave/sacrificial alter.

Minutes later, as promised, the Pirates of the Caribbean star returned with an 8-minute video in which he discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent need for everyone to self-isolate.

"Hi everyone," he began in the clip, "this is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before. I don't think I really ever felt any particular reason to until now.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage in people’s lives," he continued.

"People are ill and without care, people are getting sick and fighting for death. People are dying … many are unable to provide for families … some have lost their jobs … businesses … some, far too many, are living on the streets with no protection, no shelter and no option of self-isolating at all."

He then urged fans to "try and help each other throughout these trying times" and stay home, before adding: "Through caring, we'll help each other and we'll prevail."

He continued to tell viewers to stay "close to the ones we love," adding, "We must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony. We need to keep ourselves curious. This time in isolation can be used for great learning."

"Create something today that will benefit yourself and others tomorrow," he added.

Depp, who also performs in band Hollywood Vampires, said that he and Jeff Beck had been working on an album, with one song being the a(very relevant) cover of John Lennon's "Isolation".

Seemingly referencing his ongoing drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, he told fans "on a more personal note," he was thankful "for [their] kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years. I'm touched beyond words."

