Veteran Actor, First Blood Star Brian Dennehy Dies Aged 81

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, known for roles in Cocoon, First Blood and Romeo + Juliet, has died aged 81.

In a statement, his agent said Dennehy passed away from natural causes not related to coronavirus at his Connecticut home Wednesday evening, with his wife Jennifer and son Cormac by his side,

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related,” his daughter Elizabeth tweeted. “Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

Most famous for his breakthrough role opposite Sylvester Stallone in First Blood, the stage and screen star was also known for his work in Cocoon, Presumed Innocent, Tommy Boy, Romeo + Juliet and Gorky Park.

Upon learning the sad news, fans and friends flocked to social media to pay tribute to the longtime actor with William Shatner tweeting: "Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. A wonderfully talented actor."

Sylvester Stallone also paid homage to his former co-star, saying he helped him develop the iconic character Rambo.

"The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away. He simply was a great actor ... He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO. The world has lost a great artist," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair.

Speaking of his illustrious career in 2018, Dennehy said:

“I don’t look like an actor, I don’t sound like an actor, I’m just another person, which really is the whole point of acting, is trying to be just another person.”

“I’ve had a hell of a ride,” Dennehy added. “I have a nice house. I haven’t got a palace, a mansion, but a pretty nice, comfortable home. I’ve raised a bunch of kids and sent them all to school, and they’re all doing well.

"All the people that are close to me are reasonably healthy and happy. Listen, that’s as much as anybody can hope for in life.”

Dennehy is survived by his wife, the costume designer Jennifer Arnott, and his five children, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormac and Sarah.

Image: Getty