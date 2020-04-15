Justin Theroux Having Candlelit Dinners With His Dog Is The Content We Need Right Now
Lucky dog!
Amid all the chaos and uncertainly of today's world, it's the small nuggets of beauty -- like photos of Justin Theroux indulging in some fine dining from home with his rescue dog -- that we need to cherish.
Making the most of COVID-19 lockdown, the actor has regularly taken to social media to #bless us with these adorable daily snaps, showing he and rescue pit bull Kuma, who he adopted in 2018 after Hurricane Harvey hit the pooch’s hometown in Texas, sitting down to a nightly fancy dinner -- candles and all.
Theroux has spared no expense when it comes to dishing up meals for the pampered pooch, with snaps showing the star serving Kuma kale sauteed with garlic, zucchini bread, and Kuma’s favourite meal, lasagna.
“Lasagna is dog meth,” wrote the actor on a Instagram stories post.
They've even partaken in "Formal Fridays" with both Theroux and Kuma dressing up in suits for the special occasion and they dined on spaghetti -- Lady and the Tramp style.
And while Theroux isn't cooking up the meals himself, he is instead supporting local restaurants who are helping frontline workers throughout the pandemic, writing in another Instagram story:
“@bluehillfarm is donating incredible meals to EMS and hospital workers on the front lines. Please support them. Like Kuma has.”
Image: Instagram