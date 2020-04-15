Patton Oswalt Remembers Late Wife Michelle McNamara On Her 50th Birthday

Patton Oswalt has remembered his late wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara on what would have marked her 50th birthday.

Posting a series of sweet photographs, Oswalt captioned the memories:

“Happy 50th, Michelle,” he wrote. “I hope wherever you are there’s good coffee, a strong WiFi connection, and endless mysteries for you to crack."

Patton, 52, and McNamara tired the knot back in 2005 and share an 11-year-old daughter, Alice, together.

McNamara tragically died suddenly in her sleep in April 2016 -- aged just 46 -- from what was reported to be a combination of prescription medications including amphetamine combination Adderall, the opioid painkiller fentanyl and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and an undiagnosed heart condition.

Patton since remarried writer and actress Meredith Salenger in November 2017.

Speaking of the moment he told their daughter of her mother's death in an stand up show Annihilation, he said:

“I looked at my daughter and destroyed her world. I had to look at this little girl that was everything to me and take everything from her.”

He added if it weren't for having a daughter, he may not have had the strength to be here following his wife's death.

“I can say with a pretty good amount of confidence that if I hadn’t had Alice, if I didn’t have a daughter, I think I’d be alive right now, but I don’t think I’d be functioning very well," he said.

"Drinking would have been a problem. Binge-eating would have been a problem. And then, I think, old-fashioned, almost Victorian melancholy. I would have merely existed."

He continued, "I would have just eaten to live and then would have drunk so that I didn’t feel anything any more and then would have repeated it every single day. Having Alice was like: ‘I’ve got to get up, I’ve got to make breakfast, I got to take care of this little life.’

So, it’s almost like I had freedom from choice because I had our daughter.”

