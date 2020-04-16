Nicole Kidman Posted The Sweetest Throwback Of Her And BFF Naomi Watts

With the world having a lot more time on our hands to look back at the good ol' days of being able to get all close with our BFFs, many have been posting throwbacks on social media.

Some folks have been posting the first pic taken of them and their significant other -- but Nicole took things in a different direction, posting a pic of her longtime BFFs.

Nic captioned the snap of the pair and another good mate, "My earliest #WCW" jumping on the Woman Crush Wednesday trend, casually tagging best mates Rebecca Rigg and Naomi Watts.

Nic and Naomi have been mates for over 35 years, first meeting on the set of Flirting back in 1991.

Last year, for Nicole's 52nd birthday, Naomi shared another throwback snap and opened up about their lasting friendship.

"Growing up with you, having you close, has been one of the more meaningful aspects of this journey," Naomi wrote, joking that the pair should "take up Bridge or Bingo soon".

"My love, respect and admiration for you is next level. Keep being the inspiration that you are."

Nicole has been spending isolation at home in Nashville with hubby Keith Urban, who has been entertaining his fans -- and wife -- with garage sessions live-streamed on social media.

Feature image: Getty Images.