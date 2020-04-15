Sharon Strzelecki Is Now Completely Lickable In Legendary Stamp Form

Australia Post has released a new batch of Australian Legends postage stamps featuring our fave funny faces.

While you may risk getting pash rash, Magda Szubanski's iconic role of Sharon Strzelecki has been immortalised as part of Auspost's Australian Legends of Comedy stamps.

Four new stamps, including the very nice, different and unusual Sharon, also feature Noelene Brown, Garry MacDonald and Adam Hills.

"I have now got a stamp on my face of Sharon with her face on a stamp," Magda captioned a pic of her and her new stamp giving it her... stamp of approval.

"Sharon is beside herself," she added, "and on top of me!"

Each year since 1997, Auspost has issued commemorative stamps featuring Aussie legends. From Don Bradman to Barry Humphries, footy legends and philanthropists, Olivia Newton-John and INXS -- this year the four stamps celebrate four legends of comedy.

In a video announcing the stamps, Noeline joked, "This is better than winning a Logie".

The four stamps each celebrate "in-character" portraits of the four comedians. Traditionally Auspost holds a ceremony to honour their legends however due to the coronavirus and the recommendations from the government, the ceremony has been postponed until later this year.

You can get your hands on the stamps in stores or online now.

Featured image: Instagram.