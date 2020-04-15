Ryan Reynolds And Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Respond To Handstand Challenge

As many attempt to entertain themselves at home, one of the many viral challenges going around involves some smooth moves while doing a handstand.

The trend sees people attempt to put a shirt on while in a handstand, and has been doing the rounds on Tik Tok, Instagram and Facebook with a handful of celebs getting involved.

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellie Goulding have each given it a shot, inspiring others to get involved in trying the unconventional, challenging way to get dressed in the morning.

Good News READ MORE Woman With 'I Need More Beer' Sign Gets Special Delivery A 93-year-old woman who went viral for holding a sign asking to send her beer has gotten her wish.

Style READ MORE Indigenous Women Challenged To Mix Makeup With Ochre And Share Culture A video challenge encourages Aboriginal women to incorporate ochre into their beauty regimen to showcase their culture.

So when four-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles got involved, obviously things were going to get interesting. Posting her own take on the challenge, Biles managed to maintain a handstand while taking off a pair of sweatpants.

While a handful of celebs have been keen to get involved in the challenge, Chrissy Teigen truthfully responded to Biles' video saying, "Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally".

Ryan Reynolds also weighed in on if he'd get involved in the challenge with the most simple response:

Reynolds also responded to Tom Holland's challenge earlier, captioning an Instagram "Challenge accepted", the actor simply looked into the camera and again delivered a point-blank refusal.

We can't wait to see what the next viral challenge is, and how Ryan will get out of that one.

Featured image: Instagram.