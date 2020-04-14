Matthew McConaughey Gives A Lesson In DIY Cowboy Face Masks While Donating 80,000 Masks To Essential Workers

Matthew McConaughey has posted an Instagram tutorial as his alter-ego "Bobby Bandito".

His 'bounty hunting' persona decided to teach McConaughey's followers how to create a face mask using just a bandanna, coffee filter and two rubber bands.

"It's high time to catch this killer cause we got more livin' to do," he said as he nailed a wanted poster to a tree that read, "Wanted dead or alive: coronavirus".

Urging followers to stay at home, the Oscar winner added, "If you gotta go, strap it on like so," then challenged followers to create their own bandanna face mask "Bobby B-style".

While the quirky PSA got the message across, it wasn't the only thing McConaughey was up to, as he and wife Camila Alves donated enough funds to send 80,000 protective masks to essential workers via Bethenny Frankel's BStrong foundation.

The former Real Housewives of New York star's foundation has reportedly distributed over $17.5 million worth of supplies like face masks to health care workers and others on the frontline fighting the coronavirus across the United States.

"We don’t complain, we don’t blame, we just sort of get involved," Frankel told Fox News this week.

Featured image: Instagram.