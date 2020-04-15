'I Don't Want To Hear It': Ricky Gervais Delivers Brutal Message To Celebs Moaning In Their Mansions

The comedian wasn't laughing after seeing celebs complaining about being forced to isolate in their luxurious mansions.

Speaking to The Sun, the "After Life" star slammed celebs who are posting about how difficult life is, rather than celebrating the UK's National Health Service and workers who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again," Gervais said.

"These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining," he told the publication, "wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.

"But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool," he continued, adding, "Honestly, I just don’t want to hear it."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan echoed the comedian's comments, specifically calling out Madonna for her strange bathtub videos on Instagram.

"You look at some celebrities who have done amazing things, using their power and influence for real good. And others post these videos, Madonna from her mansion, from her rose petal, candle-lit bath wailing away as if this could improve morale instead of destroy it," Morgan said

"It's a very interesting realignment of priorities here, where people have been reminded who the real stars of society are and we've got very intolerant actually of those who seemed important before."

Morgan also slammed Sam Smith after they posted a video on Instagram going through various stages of a "quarantine meltdown" which showed the singer appearing to cry.

Madonna meanwhile posted a video of herself in the bath, full of rose petals, talking about how she believes the coronavirus to be "the great equaliser".

"It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.

"It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it."

While some celebs have been using social media to complain or vent about the frustrations of isolation, many have also been rallying to encourage followers to follow social distancing practices, as well as donating time, money and resources to aid those fighting the virus.

