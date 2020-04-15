'Extreme Side Effects': Rita Wilson Describes Her Recovery From Coronavirus In First Interview

Rita Wilson has described in-detail the symptoms she experienced after contracting COVID-19 in March.

Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while visiting Australia with husband Tom Hanks, who was scheduled to film part of his role in Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis Presley biopic on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The couple spent time in a local hospital, then in self-isolation before flying back to their home in the United States.

While the pair have been updating fans on social media throughout the ordeal, Wilson has now sat down for her first TV interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning and described her symptoms.

"I was very tired -- I felt extremely achy, uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched, and then the fever started," Wilson explained to King via video chat, adding that she'd experienced "chills like I've never had before".

"Looking back, I also realised that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which, I didn't realise it at the time," she said.

Wilson explained that her fever reached 102 (about 38.8 Celsius) and that, on day nine, she was given chloroquine, which is commonly used to treat malaria.

"And I know people have been talking about this drug, but I can only tell you that I don't know if the drug worked or it was just time for the fever to break," she said.

TV READ MORE Tom Hanks Clarified His Stance On Vegemite Debate While Hosting SNL From Home Tom Hanks has stepped up as the first Saturday Night Live host to work from home and he gave our country's favourite spread a starring role on screen.

The actor and singer said that while she got over her fever, the next hurdle was clearing the "extreme" chloroquine side effects.

"I was completely nauseous, and I had vertigo," she said.

"I could not walk, and my muscles felt very weak ... I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case," she added.

Wilson explained that her husband of nearly 32 years experienced "milder symptoms" than she did, although the length of their recovery was the same.

He didn't have as high a fever ... He did not lose his sense of taste or smell … But, it still took us the same time to get through it.

Wilson also noted that she and Hanks were told they most likely contracted the virus from someone at the same time, but that, all of their "close contacts, family...work team" had not tested positive.

Celebrity READ MORE Rita Wilson Performs For First Time Since Coronavirus Diagnosis Rita Wilson has performed from her Los Angeles home in her first performance since recovering from COVID-19 in Australia alongside husband Tom Hanks.

On a lighter note, King applauded Wilson for her cover of Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray" which she posted to social media while still in recovery -- which Wilson explained was a song she'd learnt for the film Boy Genius.

"And I thought, 'Oh, maybe I should do this for a brain exercise and see if I still remember the lyrics', I thought, 'Well, maybe if I just post this, it could be something fun and show people that we're okay.'"

Main Image: CBS.