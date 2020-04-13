Big Little Lies Star Shailene Woodley Says Illness Almost Ended Her Early Career

Speaking to the New York Times, Shailene Woodley revealed a "deeply personal, very scary physical situation" in her early twenties nearly ended her career.

Woodley explained that during the filming of the Divergent trilogy she was "very, very sick". The actor did not divulge what specifically she battled, simply that she was struggling.

"I haven't spoken much about this yet publicly," she told the publication, "and I will one day but I was very sick."

Woodley went on to say that due to her illness she turned down many opportunities that were offered to her.

"I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love," she said.

Woodley made her breakout film debut in the 2011 Oscar-winning film The Descendants before making a name for herself in the Divergent films as well as a handful of teen romantic dramas like The Fault in our Stars.

She starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

Now 28-years-old, Woodley said at the time she faced pressure to take on projects despite her health.

"That was combined with my own internal process of, 'Am I going to survive what I'm going through right now and ever be healthy or even have the opportunity to work on projects I'm passionate about again because of the situation I'm in?'"

"I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career," she continued, adding, "it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward."

Thankfully Woodley said she's now "on the other side" of her health scare adding that the last few years she's put more of a focus on her mental health.

"Because of that work I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life," she said. "Whether it's my career or my relationships or my own internal worth.

"I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire because now I know what I don't want to ever go back to."

Featured image: HBO.