The Wiggles' Lachy Gillespie Announces Engagement To Dana Stephensen

Two years after calling time on his marriage to fellow Wiggles star Emma Watkins, Lachy Gillespie is set to wed again.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 34-year-old revealed the exciting news that he was set to tie the knot with ballet dancer girlfriend after she proposed last Thursday night.

“On Thursday night, Dana asked me to marry her at home under a fairy light sky and a very excited little boy in a beautiful bow tie,” Gillespie wrote alongside a photo of a beaming Stephensen and her son, Jasper.

Stephenson added on her own Instagram account that the pair had proposed to each other, writing:

"At the end of our summer holidays, I walked into the most beautiful surprise – a room filled with the most incredible flowers and Lachy singing at his piano and then asking me to marry him. It was such a surprise and so special,” she said.

“It was something very meaningful for us to both have the opportunity to propose to one another, each in our own way. Last week, with the most beautiful (and excited!) little boy by my side in a special bow tie, it was our time to ask Lachy our special question – and it was so, so wonderful.”

The purple Wiggle first went public with his relationship with Stephenson on Instagram in October last year, after meeting on the set of The Wiggles in December 2018.

The relationship came after Lachy famously married fellow Wiggles member Emma Watkins, before the pair decided to split after two years in 2018. Despite the break-up, the pair continued to be close friends, with Watkins being the first to comment under Lachy's announcement, posting several purple hearts.

Speaking to Herald Sun in August 2018 following the split, Lachy insisted the pair were simply "going different ways" and that they still remained dedicated to The Wiggles and their fans.

“To be able to realise as a couple that we were going different ways and to stay as close as we are is a real testament, I think, to both of us,” he told the publication.

“I love her more now than anything and she loves me more than anything."

He continued: “It’s life. We had such a connection at the start and in a way it has got stronger through the whole separation."

“We have got to that point that we know our paths have changed and things were not working as a couple. But all we care about is the children who watch the show. That’s how it started and that hasn’t changed,” he added.

Speaking to Stellar magazine back in December, Watkins was supportive of her ex-husband's new relationship, saying, she thought Stephenson was “perfect” for her band mate.

"Dana and Lachy have a similar energy, and I said to a friend that they would be perfect together," Watkins said in the interview.

"But she was in a relationship [at the time], so I didn't say anything to him."

She added months later, when Gillespie told Watkins he and Stephensen were dating, she declared: "I knew it! I picked it!"

Meanwhile, Watkins has also moved on with a new love in the form of Wiggles guitar player, Oliver Brian.

"Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you... He's very opposite to me. He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals," she said.

"He loves talking about the environment and food production. It's not very 'Wiggly', but it's been nice for me to talk about things not just concerning ourselves, but people everywhere around the world."

Image: Getty