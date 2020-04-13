'I Can't Win': Billie Eilish Slut-Shamed For Wearing A Swimsuit
In a recent interview, 18-year-old Billie Eilish has spoken about backlash on social media she faced for posting photos in a swimsuit.
Eilish's trademark style of baggy and loose-fitting clothes was a considered choice early in the "Bad Guy" crooner's career. Speaking about it in May last year Eilish explained she did so to avoid being judged or sexualised.
"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath,' the Grammy winner said as part of a Calvin Klein campaign. "Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’
"No one can say any of that because they don’t know."
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Speaking to Dazed magazine Elisih said she had uploaded a gallery of images to her Instagram from a trip to Hawaii at the beginning of the year, including some where she was in a swimsuit.
"I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?!'" she said.
"There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore. Like, dude. I can't win.'
Eilish said the comments on social media had a negative impact on the way she viewed hew own body, adding that there were times she "didn't recognise" her own body.
While the singer was still able to tour, she included a statement around body shaming as part of her Where Do We Go? world tour gigs, featuring a video where she spoke about the divisive responses to her clothing.
"Would you like me to be smaller?" she asked in the video, "Weaker? Softer/ Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you/ Does my chest?
"Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?
"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"
Featured image: Instagram.