'I Can't Win': Billie Eilish Slut-Shamed For Wearing A Swimsuit

In a recent interview, 18-year-old Billie Eilish has spoken about backlash on social media she faced for posting photos in a swimsuit.

Eilish's trademark style of baggy and loose-fitting clothes was a considered choice early in the "Bad Guy" crooner's career. Speaking about it in May last year Eilish explained she did so to avoid being judged or sexualised.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath,' the Grammy winner said as part of a Calvin Klein campaign. "Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’

"No one can say any of that because they don’t know."

Music READ MORE Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney And More To Lead Online Coronavirus Relief Concert Lady Gaga has announced she is partnering with Global Citizen to put on a special concert, One World: Together At Home, which will air live on Network 10.

Music READ MORE Billie Eilish Strips Off At Concert To Protest Body Shaming She's known for donning oversized, baggy clothing, but Billie Eilish had fans cheering when she stripped off to her bra during her Miami show on Monday night in order to protest body shaming.

Speaking to Dazed magazine Elisih said she had uploaded a gallery of images to her Instagram from a trip to Hawaii at the beginning of the year, including some where she was in a swimsuit.

"I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?!'" she said.

"There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a whore. Like, dude. I can't win.'

Eilish said the comments on social media had a negative impact on the way she viewed hew own body, adding that there were times she "didn't recognise" her own body.

While the singer was still able to tour, she included a statement around body shaming as part of her Where Do We Go? world tour gigs, featuring a video where she spoke about the divisive responses to her clothing.

"Would you like me to be smaller?" she asked in the video, "Weaker? Softer/ Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you/ Does my chest?

"Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?"

Featured image: Instagram.