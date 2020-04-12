Kobe Bryant's Widow Vanessa Bryant Celebrates First Easter Without Him And Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has celebrated Easter with her daughters for the first time since husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash over Calabasas in January.

Posting to her Instagram, Vanessa, 37, posted a sweet video of she and Kobe's youngest daughters Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, opening some Easter treats they had received.

“Easter Treats!” Vanessa captioned the adorable clip. “Thank you @jeffleatham.”

Using a mallet to smash open the giant egg, Vanessa helped Bianka pull out the surprises inside while Capri watched on smiling.

"Oh look, there's treats inside," Vanessa said in the clip, as Bianka replies"Treats?" the toddler added.

"Let's see what's in there," Vanessa said, before pulling out some shredded paper, before telling the children, "Look, there's chocolate."

"Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate, chocolate," and excited Bianka exclaimed, before asking her mum if she could eat it -- to which Vanessa said, "only baby bites".

The Easter celebration comes after Vanessa spoke about Kobe's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which she called “the peak of his NBA career.”

“We’re incredibly proud of him,” Vanessa told ESPN.

"Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here, so we're incredibly proud of him. There's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 hall of fame class."

Vanessa and Kobe were married in 2001 and share four daughters, including Natalia, 17.

