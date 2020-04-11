Babyface Says His Whole Family Tested Positive To Coronavirus

Singer Babyface has told fans he and his family all tested positive to Covid-19, but have now recovered.

Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds shared the news in a birthday post on his Instagram on Friday.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," the star wrote.

"I tested positive for the Covid 19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends."

He then added he and his family have since recovered, and further tests came back negative.

It's unclear when Babyface was initially diagnosed.

In some better news - the singer will join forces with his brother for an Instagram live concert on April 18 in a night of 'groove and love.'

Featured image: Getty