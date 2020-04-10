Pete Evans Slammed For Promoting $15,000 Light Machine He Says Can 'Treat' Coronavirus
While appearing in an Instagram Live video, the My Kitchen Rules host promoted a device he claimed could 'treat' COVID-19.
In the video Evans spruiked the BioCharger NG Subtle Energy Platform, a device he promotes on his website at a discounted rate of $14,990.
Described as "the world's only digital subtle energy platform that constantly generates the frequencies your body needs to re-energise, refocus and recover".
The official BioCharger website has a disclaimer that explains the device is "not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease in man or other animals".
Despite this, Evans told his followers the device "is a pretty amazing tool" adding it had "a thousand different recipes and a couple on there for 'Wuhan coronavirus'."
The BioCharger FAQ also explains it is specifically not a medical device adding, "it is a subtle energy revitalisation platform that wirelessly projects pulsed electromagnetic energy through a predefined range of frequencies that can include radio, sound, and light."
This isn't the first time the 'My Kitchen Rules' host has been slammed for his medically unsound advice. Most famously Evans published a cookbook aimed at converting babies to a paleo diet. Doctors responded to one recipe for formula that included bone broth warning that it could be life-threatening for children.
Evans has claimed sunscreen is poisonous, believed a paleolithic diet could prevent autism, and has aligned himself with prominent anti-vaxxers in the United States.
A Netflix documentary Evans produced and narrated also claimed the ketogenic diet had the ability to alleviate asthma, autism and even assist in shrinking cancerous tumours. Netflix was urged to remove the documentary by many in the medical industry.
The chef's most recent claims have been slammed online with many demanding he be 'de-platformed'.
10 daily has contacted Pete Evans for comment.
