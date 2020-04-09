Naomi Watts' Isolation Meltdown Is A Huge Mood

Much like us commoners, celebrities are also beginning to crack while in self-isolation -- just ask Naomi Watts.

As the world retreats in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, people are already beginning to get a little stir-crazy while being unable to leave their homes.

Proving that stars aren't immune to the odd rage-induced meltdown, Naomi Watts -- who has been self-isolating inside her Los Angeles mansion for three weeks -- poked fun at herself by uploading a video to Instagram showing her screaming in frustration after multiple home appliances breaking down.

“Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day …. #ffs,” Watts captioned the Instagram clip.

The post was met with sympathy from fans and fellow celebs, with actress Julianne Moore commenting, “bad news,” with Watts replying: “Not a good day.”

Actress Marsha Stephanie Blake added: "Noooooooooooo!! I'm feeling this pain! Sending love (and a fixit person in a hazmat suit?)"

Watts has been busy keeping her 1.3 million followers updated on her isolation adventures, with the actress seen making a dal recipe, having a dance party, doing yoga, and "eating her feelings".

Image: Instagram