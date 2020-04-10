Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Poses Like His Bodybuilding Dad In New Pics

A real chip off the ol' workout block.

Joseph Baena, Arnie's 22-year-old son, proved the apple's biceps really doesn't fall far from the tree when he posted a pic on Instagram this week flexing.

Captioning the snap, "Perfect time to practice some posing," Joseph sent many Arnie fans on a nostalgia trip, echoing his bodybuilder dad's iconic poses of the bygone days.

"What in the Arnold 2.0 is going on?!?" one follower wrote, while another admitted they felt "proud for some reason".

"Maybe because I admire your pops and I feel like he’s proud of you," the commenter continued, "Anyways. Keep it going dude. Great stuff."

The muscles weren't the only thing giving folks a heartwarming throwback, with many picking up on the fact that his particular pose echoed that of his dad's bodybuilding days.

Before he was the Terminator or the Governor of California, Arnie started his career as a bodybuilder when he was just 15-years-old, winning the title of Mr Universe when he was 20. By the age of 23 he became the youngest ever to hold the title of Mr Olympia in 1970. He won that title six more times.

Nicknamed the Austrian Oak, the now 72-year-old recently admitted that he still works out every day.

His 22-year-old son, which he had with his former housekeeper Mildred, has followed in dad's footsteps when it comes to keeping in shape.

While Joseph has been showing off his isolation gains, his famous dad has been entertaining fans by showing off his menagerie of pets, like Whisky his mini pony and Lulu his donkey.

Feature image: Instagram.