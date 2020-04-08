Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling is facing a swift backlash after posting about her 'virtual meet-and-greet' opportunities.

Fans of the actor have hit back in her Instagram comments after she posted the offer for 20 fans to sign-up for the "live, individual video chat event" that will set folks back $95USD ($150AUD).

This isn't just any video chat event, forking over your cash will also let you "take virtual selfies together" as well as giving fans the opportunity to download a copy of the call so you can really get your money's worth.

The chat is hosted by Looped, a video chat service that links fans with celebrities for a one-on-one convo. What Spelling is offering isn't new or unique, but also isn't the best timing.

"Of course it's $95," one person commented, "because during a pandemic we all have that to spare what a bummer."

"I would've done it but it cost $95," another wrote, adding, "It's a bad time for me, since myself and my husband both lost our jobs. but maybe next time."

Others compared Spelling's offer to the handfuls of celebs who have been offering free entertainment and donating what they can to charities supporting those impacted by or working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrity READ MORE How Celebs Like Kanye, Rihanna And Justin Bieber Are Helping During Coronavirus In a time where many feel a sense of helplessness, a handful of celebs are making the effort to do what they can amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity READ MORE Lizzo Bought Lunch For ER Staff Working Around The Clock During Coronavirus Pandemic Lizzo is well known for bringing joy into our lives, so it's no surprise the "Truth Hurts" recording artist quietly donated food to medical staff this week.

Spelling was recently in hot water for a very different online controversy, posting a now-deleted photo of her 8-year-old daughter Hattie to her Instagram Story with a bandana on her head and Cheetos attached to her fingers like fake nails.

"Days kept inside we have to get creative," Spelling captioned the pic, "Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!"

Many felt the post was racist and leaning into negative stereotypes, which Spelling had to address after removing the original photo.

"I posted a Story the other day that upset many of you," Spelling wrote, "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at all. Hattie is 8.

"She is innocent and didn’t mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I’m truly sorry."

So far, Spelling has yet to address the backlash to her online meet-and-greets.

Featured image: Getty Images.