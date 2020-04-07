Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together In Matching PJs

THIS is the kind of content the world needs right now.

Sure it may not seem like breaking news (because it isn't) but it's very important to note that Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are currently self-isolating together with their kids.

"Okay so who cares?" you're probably asking yourself -- well look, it's important because Demi, Bruce and kids Rumer, Scout and Tallulah (along with Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon AND THE DOG) were all wearing matching green stripey pajamas.

Music READ MORE Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney And More To Lead Online Coronavirus Relief Concert Lady Gaga has announced she is partnering with Global Citizen to put on a special concert, One World: Together At Home, which will benefit the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Yes! We agree, currently there is so much happening in the world that is so much more important than people in stripey Leveret sleepwear, but here we are enjoying this nice thing together.

Look at this other photo Dillon put on his story. They have enormous cutlery and even MORE people (and dogs!) in matching pjs.

Coronavirus READ MORE Rita Wilson And Other Celebs Are Going Stir Crazy In Isolation Celebrities have scuttled indoors as a result of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic and are unravelling before our very eyes.

Despite divorcing in 2000, Demi and Bruce have stayed close. In her memoir Inside Out, Demi wrote that she was "proud" of their divorce, adding that it "wasn't easy at first" but the pair managed to feel "more connected" than before the split.

Bruce has since remarried to Emma Heming Willis who he shares two daughters with, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn. They have yet to be covered in green stripes but if there are any updates, we will let you know.

Demi has been keeping the family together during social isolation, uploading a pic of her and her daughters surrounded by photo albums, singing and occasionally doing tricks like balancing a dog on her head.

For now, please just enjoy a close up of that one dog who is truly over this nonsense.

Featured image: Instagram.