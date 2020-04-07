Matthew McConaughey Hosted A Virtual Bingo Night For Seniors In Lockdown

Amid the madness of the global coronavirus pandemic, Matthew McConaughey has taken the opportunity to sink his teeth into a new role -- bingo caller.

Joined by his mum Mary McCabe, his wife Camila Alves and two of their three children, the actor joined the elderly residents of a Texas living facility after residents invited the star back in September to join them for a game.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!" the senior living facility wrote on Facebook. "Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favourite drink."

In a sweet video posted on Facebook, McConaughey can be heard calling out lucky I-24, with two residents hold up bingo.

“Richard Black just waving a hammer up high!” McConaughey exclaimed in the video. “We got Charles King in the iPad up high! We got two winners!”

Speaking to a local TV station, facility employee Molly Davis Nedley said, “This was a wish come true. The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis.

“It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”

William Swearingen of Spectrum Retirement also praised the star taking time to join their elderly residents.

"The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly, we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” he told Good Morning America.

“And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

Image: The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living/Facebook