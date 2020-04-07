Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About Staying 'Balanced' Following His Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Since his split with ex-wife Miley Cyrus last year, Liam Hemsworth has been keeping a low profile.

But in a recent interview with Men's Health Australia, the actor opened up about how staying physically active was the key to "staying balanced" over the last six months.

After meeting on the set of the film The Last Song, Miley and Liam dated for several years before first getting engaged in 2012. The pair split the following September before rekindling their romance in 2015, holding a secret wedding in December 2018.

Miley and Liam first announced their split in August last year, finalising their divorce in January. Soon after the split, Miley was linked romantically to Kaitlynn Carter before she began dating Masked Singer Australia winner Cody Simpson.

Liam has been dating model Gabriella Brooks, though he admitted that over the last six months he relied on staying active to keep himself in check.

"For keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me," Liam told Men's Health, agreeing that he felt like he was "rebuilding" himself.

Liam's trainer, Jason Walsh, also added that he hadn't "seen him this happy for a long time" which he felt made all the difference in getting him to his tip-top condition. "I can't believe how well his body responds when he's not going through stuff," Walsh said.

Training wasn't the only big change Liam revealed, telling the mag that he has since given up his vegan diet after he started to feel "lethargic".

"The first two years, I felt great," he said, "I felt my energy was high. I felt like my body was strong, cardio was high, everything felt really good."

But February 2019 he said he began to notice a decline in his energy and overall wellness.

"And then I got a kidney stone," he explained.

After he was hospitalised, Liam said the stone forced him to "completely rethink" what he was eating -- and drinking. Totally overhauling his diet, Liam also said he went sober for six months to let his body heal.

"I want to have optimal health at all times," he explained, "I want my mental health to be strong and I want my body to feel good.'

Featured image: Getty Images.