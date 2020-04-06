J.K. Rowling Reveals She Has 'Fully Recovered' From Coronavirus Symptoms

JK Rowling has taken to Twitter to reveal her coronavirus scare after experiencing ‘all the symptoms’, though she never took a test.

The Harry Potter author, who said she is now "fully recovered", revealed she had spent the past two weeks battling what she believed to to be COVID-19, and offered some words of advice for others who may be experiencing respiratory symptoms.

“For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 [COVID-19],” the 54-year-old wrote on Twitter, adding: “(tho haven't been tested).”

“Please watch this doc from Queen’s Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms,” she wrote alongside the YouTube clip.

“Did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

The tip, which had been given to her by a doctor at Queens Hospital in the United Kingdom, suggests taking two sets of five deep breaths in, and on the sixth breath taking a "big cough and covering your mouth" to open up the throat and lungs, then lay face down with a pillow, taking deep breaths for 10 minutes.

Rowling is the latest in several well-known UK public figures to have spoken out about their experience with the globally-spread virus, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today being admitted into intensive care as he continues to deal with COVID-19.

Prince Charles also tested positive for coronavirus, however has since recovered after spending seven days self-isolating in Scotland. Singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is also currently battling the virus in a London hospital.

"Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in London,"a statement from the singer's manager read.

"She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

