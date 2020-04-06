Singer Duffy Reveals Horrific Details About Being 'Drugged For Four Weeks, Raped And Taken To A Foreign Country'

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault.

A month after breaking her silence on Instagram, singer Duffy has penned a lengthy, heartbreaking essay due to a horrific series of events.

In February the singer wrote on the post that she had stepped out of the spotlight in order to recover from the ordeal of being "raped and drugged and held captive over some days".

The now-deleted post has been replaced with one directing fans to read her statement in full.

Titled The 5th House, the "Mercy" recording artist wrote about her long road to recovery following the assault.

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," she wrote.

Though she does not name the perpetrator, Duffy continued, explaining that she did not feel safe to go to the authorities. "I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me.

"I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had."

Managing to escape, Duffy revealed that she has since reported the assault to "two female police officers, during different threatening incidents".

Duffy also spoke about how the current climate amid the global coronavirus pandemic had influenced her decision in releasing the statement. Writing that "we've not seen such national and global worry since World War II" she added, "Now, it's more important than ever to think about the impact we have on each other."

Ultimately it was when a man told her "most men would run a mile if they knew you were raped". Deciding to unburden herself, Duffy went on to say that she had hoped in sharing her story she hoped to extend a hand to any others dealing with their own trauma.

"As dark as my story is, I do speak from my heart, for my life, and for the life of others, whom have suffered the same.

"I have no shame in telling you either I had spent almost ten years completely alone and it still burns my heart to write it. I owe it to myself to say it, I feel obliged to explain how challenging recovering truly was and to finally disclose it. I hope it comforts you to feel less ashamed if you feel alone."

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

