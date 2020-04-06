Rita Wilson Performs For First Time Since Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rita Wilson has performed from her Los Angeles home in her first performance since recovering from COVID-19 in Australia alongside husband Tom Hanks.

Performing from her Los Angeles home for an iRacing event for NASCAR, the singer kicked off the event by singing the national anthem

Prior to the digital green flag being waved, announcers informed viewers of Wilson and Hank's backstory, revealing that their son, Truman, would be filming Wilson's performance.

Following her rendition of the anthem, viewers took to social media to praise the star's performance, with one Twitter user commenting, "Absolutely blessed by your singing of our Natl Anthem. Thank you so much!!"

Another added, "Beautifully done! Thanks for a small glimmer of hope, seeing and hearing you feeling better, Ms. Wilson," one fan commented.

The performance comes following Wilson and Hank thanking fans for their ongoing support during their recovery in Australia, where Hanks had been filming the currently-untitled biopic of Elvis Presley on the Gold Coast.

"Hey, Folks," the 63-year-old actor began his post.

"We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing."

Tom continued, "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

We're glad to hear they're feeling better!

Image: Fox Sport