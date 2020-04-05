'We All Need A Break Sometimes': Julie Goodwin Opens Up About Dealing With Depression And Anxiety

Chef, author and broadcaster Julie Goodwin has opened up about her ongoing efforts to prioritise her mental health.

Speaking to Lisa Wilkinson on The Sunday Project, the original MasterChef Australia winner explained the physical and mental symptoms that led her to being hospitalised.

"I found myself in hospital having suffered just a massive episode of depression and anxiety and a whole lot of stuff I couldn't manage and it was a shock to me," Goodwin said.

"It wasn't just a feeling, it became physical --my hands shook so hard that I couldn't put a fork full of food to my mouth," she said, adding that it was "frightening" and that she wasn't sleeping.

Goodwin praised her husband of 25 years, Mick, for making sure she got the help she needed -- urging her to seek medical care, even when she couldn't see taking time out from her radio show as an option.

"I was floored," she told Wilkinson.

"I said I can't -- I'm back on air in a few days, I have clients coming to my kitchen, staff to look after, I've got family," Goodwin said, adding that she could think of "a million reasons why" she couldn't spend time in hospital to treat her mental health.

While Goodwin teared up explaining that she spent her silver wedding anniversary in hospital, she said she knew "from the centre of my soul" that her husband's number one priority was her wellbeing.

The cook, who runs her own business said that finally addressing her depression and anxiety, and taking time away from radio was an immediate relief.

"It was an enormous weight lifted off me, enormous weight," she told The Sunday Project.

"What it gave me was the idea that I might be able to feel joy again and that I might be able to feel excited about my life again," Goodwin added, explaining that she "couldn't see a way out" of her current situation of despair.

Goodwin noted that her mental health will "always be a work in progress".

"I am capable of being depressed and being anxious and it's up to me now to keep doing the things I need to do to keep that at bay," she said.

But, with the support of her husband, three sons, and professional help she has "slowly, incrementally" gotten better.

"You know, it wasn't the end of the world, I'm not that important -- I'm a cog in a wheel.

"We all need a break sometimes."

Amid Goodwin's own journey with her mental health, the coronavirus pandemic has forced her to close the doors of her restaurant in Gosford on the NSW Central Coast-- but she's choosing to reach for the positives during this difficult time.

"I will choose to see it as a silver lining. I've been forced to slow down, to rest, to take stock, and to heal," she told Wilkinson.

"What I do hope is that, having faced an adversity as one planet, instead of little fractions of it facing off against each other, maybe we can emerge from this better as a human race and more considerate and just more able to look out for each other."

If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.

