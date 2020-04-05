Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To Healthcare Workers

Miley Cyrus and Aussie boyfriend Cody Simpson have shown their thanks to healthcare workers amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all of the healthcare workers, doing an amazing job,” Simpson said on Saturday in a video posted to Instagram.

“So, we’re doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital.”

Breaking lockdown to head to Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in California, the singers reportedly delivered 120 tacos.

“So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community” Simpson also captioned a series of snaps on Instagram.

Its the latest in a slew of acts of gratitude from celebs doing their part to help out those in need throughout the health crisis. Over the weekend Elton John established a COVID-19 emergency fund to further help communities that impacted by the pandemic.

"For almost 30 years, my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV to end the AIDS epidemic, and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis, too," he said in a video message.

"Distributing medicines, testing and preventative treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago, so our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for, and respond to, the pandemic and its affects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities."

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Pink, Billy Joel and Selena Gomez are among other stars to have donated to various fundraising efforts amid the outbreak.

Image: Instagram