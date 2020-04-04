Katy Perry posted a photo of Orlando Bloom's face smeared with pink-hued cake icing to Instagram on Saturday, confirming they're expecting a girl.

In the photo -- geo-tagged "Girls Run The World" -- the actor's face was covered in a blush-coloured cake mix, but his beaming smile was undeniable.

Perry, 35, captioned the happy snap of her fiance with a simple "It's a girl," and added two love hearts.

Their soon-to-be-born daughter will be the pop star's first child and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a nine-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry earlier revealed the pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump at the end of the video for her latest song, 'Never Worn White'.

She said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep".

The couple have had an on-off relationship since making it official in 2016, with Perry recently acknowledging "friction" between them in an interview with American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest.

"There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful, it can breed a lot of light," she said.

"It's just one of those relationships. I don't know about anyone else who's listening, what kind of relationships they've had -- and I've had many -- but it's like we basically, we get down to the mat and come back up every time."