The Rock's Handwashing Ritual Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

The Rock singing his rap from Moana to his baby daughter while washing her hands is like an elixir for these troubling times.

Yes, just a few short weeks ago having a 'handwashing ritual' video would have been something quite odd indeed but these are very different times we're living in!

Posting to his Facebook on Friday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson uploaded a video of himself and his daughter Tiana, who he has been trying to teach the importance of hand-washing to.

While many folks have been sharing the 20-second song snippets they've been singing while washing their hands for the recommended period, the Rock has been using one from his own repertoire.

"Before my showers now, Baby Tia demands I sing the rap portion of my song 'You're Welcome' from Moana while I wash her hands," he explained.

"We realised a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands," the caption continued.

The Rock starred in Disney's 2016 smash-hit Moana as the demigod Maui, with his signature song "You're Welcome" featuring a rap break (around the 1:40 mark in the video above).

This isn't the first time the Rock has suggested using Maui's tune while washing hands, last month he also gave it a crack (albeit wearing a shirt this time) but delivered a serious warning to parents.

"The benefit to this is your kids will now love washing their hands" the Jungle Cruise star wrote at the time, adding, "The drawback is the song will be stuck in your head forever. You're welcome."

Enjoy humming it for the rest of the day!

